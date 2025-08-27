M18 car fire, road crash and blazes keep Doncaster fire crews busy
Fire crews in Doncaster were kept busy over the Bank Holiday with a series of major incidents.
Rossington Fire Station reported a “busy” Bank Holiday Monday and a spokesperson said: “We had eight total turnouts keeping the community safe.
These included one road traffic collision, two fires in the open, one car fire on the M18 and four standby duties.
“A huge thank you to our amazing firefighters and control staff for their hard work and dedication—always ready, day or night!”