M1 lane closures to remain in place through peak times in South Yorkshire due to bridge joint failure

Drivers in South Yorkshire are advised that two lanes of the M1 are to remain shut on safety grounds following the discovery of a faulty bridge joint.

Contractors will carry out repairs on the bridge, which is located between junctions 34 and 35 northbound. The work is likely to take place tomorrow evening (Friday), until which two of the four lanes will stay closed.

Motorists are advised to allow more time for their journeys as there are likely to be delays during peak times today and tomorrow.

Further updates can be found at https://x.com/HighwaysYORKS