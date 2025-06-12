Lorry driver and truck rescued after vehicle plunges into ditch in Doncaster
A lorry driver and his truck had to be rescued after the vehicle plunged into a ditch beside a major Doncaster road.
Emergency services were called to the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby yesterday morning after the vehicle drove into a drainage ditch opposite Ridgewood School.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police and recovery crews helped rescue the vehicle.
It is understood that no-one was injured in the incident and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said no further details would be released.
