Lorry driver and truck rescued after vehicle plunges into ditch in Doncaster

A lorry driver and his truck had to be rescued after the vehicle plunged into a ditch beside a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby yesterday morning after the vehicle drove into a drainage ditch opposite Ridgewood School.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police and recovery crews helped rescue the vehicle.

It is understood that no-one was injured in the incident and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said no further details would be released.