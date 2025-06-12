Lorry driver and truck rescued after vehicle plunges into ditch in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jun 2025, 11:03 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A lorry driver and his truck had to be rescued after the vehicle plunged into a ditch beside a major Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to the A635 Barnsley Road in Scawsby yesterday morning after the vehicle drove into a drainage ditch opposite Ridgewood School.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said police and recovery crews helped rescue the vehicle.

It is understood that no-one was injured in the incident and a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said no further details would be released.

Related topics:Lorry driverDoncasterEmergency servicesSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice