Long delays on A1(M) near Doncaster after a road traffic collision
Motorists can expect long delays on the A1(M) at Carcroft following a road traffic collision this morning.
The incident happened on the southbound carriageway of the A1(M) southbound between the A639 and the junction with the A638.
The road is expected to clear between 12.45pm and 1pm when normal traffic conditions should return.
