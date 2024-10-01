Lane closed on the M18 at Doncaster as crews deal with a vehicle fire
A lane is currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster as crews deal with a vehicle fire, causing major tailbacks.
The incident is on the southbound carriageway between junctions four and three.
The event is expected to clear between 10-10.15am when normal traffic conditions shoujld resume.
There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.
