A lane is currently closed on the M18 at Doncaster as crews deal with a vehicle fire, causing major tailbacks.

The incident is on the southbound carriageway between junctions four and three.

The event is expected to clear between 10-10.15am when normal traffic conditions shoujld resume.

There are currently delays of 40 minutes against expected traffic.