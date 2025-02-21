Lane closed on M18 at Doncaster for several hours due to a four vehicle collision
One lane had to be closed for several hours on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision.
The incident happened at 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday), requiring a one-lane closure for recovery of vehicles and a clear-up of an oil spill.
Specialist contractors were required for the clear-up last night.
The lane was reopened at 11pm.
