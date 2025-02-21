Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

One lane had to be closed for several hours on the M18 at Doncaster due to a four vehicle collision.

The incident happened at 3.30pm yesterday (Thursday), requiring a one-lane closure for recovery of vehicles and a clear-up of an oil spill.

Specialist contractors were required for the clear-up last night.

The lane was reopened at 11pm.