The swimming pool at Doncaster’s Dome leisure centre will be closed for at least a year for repairs to be carried out, bosses have said.

The Lagoons area was initially closed last week for emergency maintenance – with bosses announcing the area would be closed for a week.

But in an update, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust has now said the pools will be closed “for at least 12 months” while refurbishment work is carried out.

Michael Hart, chief executive of DCLT said: “The Lagoons area at Doncaster Dome will now be closed for at least 12 months for refurbishment.

“This work was planned to begin in early 2025 but has been brought forward following accelerated enabling works in recent days.

“While we are sorry that the Lagoons will be closed, we are really excited to see this much needed refurbishment project get under way.

"We will keep customers regularly updated as the work progresses.

“During the closure, The Ice Caps, The Fitness Village, and Playzone will remain open, and there is no disruption to our events programme.

"Leisure swimming will be available through our other pool venues across the city, and we will be programming sessions to minimise disruption.

“Customers with a booking for the Lagoons will be eligible for a refund or will be able to move their booking to an alternative activity or venue.”

Last week, bosses said the Lagoons would be shut during half term due to “an essential maintenance situation.”

The £14.4 million upgrade project for the Grade II listed building, opened in 1989, was announced in February.