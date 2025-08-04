Knifeman making threats to kill arrested by police in Doncaster

A man armed with a knife making threats to kill has been arrested in broad daylight on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to Thorne Road in Edenthorpe on Saturday afternoon, with a heavy police presence reported by eyewitnesses near to the Ridge Wood pub and in nearby Coningsburgh Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “On Saturday 2 August, at 5pm, we responded to reports of a man with a knife on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A 42 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a bladed article in a public place, threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug.

Police swooped on an armed man near to the Ridge Wood pub in Edenthorpe.

"He has since been released on police bail.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.