Knifeman making threats to kill arrested by police in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 15:16 BST
A man armed with a knife making threats to kill has been arrested in broad daylight on one of Doncaster’s busiest roads.

Police were called to Thorne Road in Edenthorpe on Saturday afternoon, with a heavy police presence reported by eyewitnesses near to the Ridge Wood pub and in nearby Coningsburgh Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “On Saturday 2 August, at 5pm, we responded to reports of a man with a knife on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“A 42 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a bladed article in a public place, threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug.

Police swooped on an armed man near to the Ridge Wood pub in Edenthorpe.placeholder image
Police swooped on an armed man near to the Ridge Wood pub in Edenthorpe.

"He has since been released on police bail.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice