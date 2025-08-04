Knifeman making threats to kill arrested by police in Doncaster
Police were called to Thorne Road in Edenthorpe on Saturday afternoon, with a heavy police presence reported by eyewitnesses near to the Ridge Wood pub and in nearby Coningsburgh Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “On Saturday 2 August, at 5pm, we responded to reports of a man with a knife on Thorne Road in Edenthorpe.
“A 42 year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a bladed article in a public place, threats to kill, criminal damage and possession of a Class B drug.
"He has since been released on police bail.”
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101, or alternatively contact CrimeStoppers where you can report information in confidence by calling their dedicated UK call centre on 0800 555 111.
