Knifeman arrested for threats to kill as police seal off Doncaster street

By Darren Burke
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:53 BST
A knifeman who made threats to kill has been arrested after police and paramedics flocked to a Doncaster city centre street, forcing it to be sealed off.

Emergency services raced to Highfield Road yesterday lunchtime, with the road cordoned off between Kings Road and Broxholme Lane as officers dealt with the incident.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said in a brief statement: “At 12.36pm on Sunday (27 April), we responded to reports of threats to kill at Highfield Road, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a man damaged a 46-year-old man’s car, and threatened him with a knife.

Police and paramedics were called to Highfield Road yesterday lunchtime.

“Officers attended and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of criminal damage, possession of a bladed article, and affray.

"He has been bailed pending further enquiries.”

Anyone with information about the incident can contact South Yorkshire Police on 101 or alternatively you can contact CrimeStoppers to report information in confidence on 0800 555 111.

