Kitchen and shop fires attended by Doncaster firefighters

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 13th May 2025, 09:49 BST
Doncaster firefighters were called out to two incidents involving a kitchen and a shop over the weekend.

On Friday, May 9, two fire engines attended a house fire on Zetland Road in Doncaster after a call was received at 9.36pm.

The fire was located in the kitchen and was caused by a plastic container falling onto the hob.

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 10pm.

On Saturday, five fire engines attended a a shop on the Great North Road, Woodlands after a call was received at 12.56am.

The fire is believed to have originated in a fridge at the front of the store.

Firefighters gained access by cutting through roller shutter doors on the building.

Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

Neighbouring flats were evacuated by fire crews and South Yorkshire Police. The incident had been dealt with by 3.05am.

