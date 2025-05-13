Kitchen and shop fires attended by Doncaster firefighters

Doncaster firefighters were called out to two incidents involving a kitchen and a shop over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, May 9, two fire engines attended a house fire on Zetland Road in Doncaster after a call was received at 9.36pm.

The fire was located in the kitchen and was caused by a plastic container falling onto the hob.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hose reel was used to extinguish the fire and the incident had been dealt with by 10pm.

On Saturday, five fire engines attended a a shop on the Great North Road, Woodlands after a call was received at 12.56am.

On Saturday, five fire engines attended a a shop on the Great North Road, Woodlands after a call was received at 12.56am.

The fire is believed to have originated in a fridge at the front of the store.

Firefighters gained access by cutting through roller shutter doors on the building.

Three hose reels were used to extinguish the fire.

Neighbouring flats were evacuated by fire crews and South Yorkshire Police. The incident had been dealt with by 3.05am.