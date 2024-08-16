Inquest opens into Doncaster teen's death as three held in murder probe

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest has opened into the death of a 15-year-old Doncaster boy – as two boys and a girl are held over his death after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Darius Popan was found on the Trans Pennine Trail near Sprotbrough at around 7.45pm on 27 July, a brief hearing at Doncaster Coroner's Court heard.

He was pronounced dead at Doncaster Royal Infirmary in the early hours of the following morning.

South Yorkshire Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl had been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remain in custody.

Three teenagers have been arrested over the death of Darius Popan, 15.

They had previously been arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences following Darius' death.

The hearing was told a post-mortem examination concluded further investigation was needed to establish Darius' cause of death.

South Yorkshire Police earlier said he died "as a result of multiple injuries".

His body has yet to be released due to the ongoing investigation.

Police have asked anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

Detective Inspector Simon Cartwright said: "We are aware of speculation posted on social media in the aftermath of Darius' death regarding the circumstances surrounding this incident.

"We would urge people to refrain from doing this and to please be mindful of our ongoing investigation and the thoughts of Darius' family as they continue to grieve.

"I do, however, want to encourage anyone with information to please get in touch with us if you haven't already done so."

If you can help, submit information via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/14SY24A05-PO1

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.