Injuries reported in emergency incident which closed Doncaster city centre street
A number of police cars and ambulances were called to Friars Gate at the rear of Doncaster Minster – with motorists unable to access their vehicles in a nearby car park and workers at a nearby Network Rail office also trapped after police closed off a bridge over the River Don.
Eyewitnesses reported a number of emergency vehicles at the scene near to the B&M store and Canal Depot building.
One driver said: “Everyone's cars are trapped in the Friars Gate car park.”
A spokesperson said the incident was a minor injury road traffic collision and that the road was closed for a short period, while the ambulance service were assessing injuries.
The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson also added that no further details of this afternoon’s incident would be released.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.