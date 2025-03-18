Injuries reported in emergency incident which closed Doncaster city centre street

Police have said that injuries were reported in an emergency incident which saw a Doncaster city centre street cordoned off this afternoon.

A number of police cars and ambulances were called to Friars Gate at the rear of Doncaster Minster – with motorists unable to access their vehicles in a nearby car park and workers at a nearby Network Rail office also trapped after police closed off a bridge over the River Don.

Eyewitnesses reported a number of emergency vehicles at the scene near to the B&M store and Canal Depot building.

One driver said: “Everyone's cars are trapped in the Friars Gate car park.”

A spokesperson said the incident was a minor injury road traffic collision and that the road was closed for a short period, while the ambulance service were assessing injuries.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson also added that no further details of this afternoon’s incident would be released.