Injuries reported in early morning M18 rush hour crash in Doncaster
Police say injuries were reported in a rush hour collision on the M18 motorway near Doncaster this morning.
Emergency services were called to the scene and drivers faced delays on the southbound carriageway between J4 for Armthorpe and J3 for Doncaster following the collision.
One lane was closed shortly after 8am following the collision as recovery teams removed the vehicles from the scene.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that the injuries suffered in the incident were minor with no further details released.