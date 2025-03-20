Injuries reported in crash which closed Doncaster road

By Darren Burke
Published 20th Mar 2025, 06:33 BST

Police say injuries were reported in a crash which briefly closed a Doncaster road.

Emergency services were called to Stripe Road near to Rossington yesterday afternoon following a collision between multiple vehicles.

According to reports, several vehicles were involved in the incident near to the Hesley Village complex.

Police and ambulances were reported at the scene at around 2.45pm.

However, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said that the injuries sustained by those involved were minor and that no further details would be released.

