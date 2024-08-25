Iconic Grade II listed Art Deco Doncaster city centre building goes on the market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An iconic Doncaster city centre Art Deco building which is Grade II listed has gone on the market.

The former premises of Vision Value opticians are available to let – with property developers and retailers being given the chance to take on the 1930s built building.

With its distinctive Art Deco stylings and windows, the premises were formerly part of the Nags Head Hotel – remnants of which can still be seen at the top of the building in St Sepulchre Gate, opposite Doncaster’s Frenchgate shopping centre.

Property firm PPH Commercial describes the unit as:”A well represented retail premises over ground and first floor.

The Art Deco building dates from 1930. (Photo: PPH).

"The property comprises ground floor sales area, first floor office with kitchen, staff welfare and WC. The property lends itself to a variety of different uses.”

It added that the shop is in a “high profile city centre position” and is “suitable for a variety of uses.”

With a polished black granite shop front and windows with original Art Deco metal glazing, the building has previously been described as “an unusually stylish and complete example of provincial Art Deco.”

In its heyday, the Nags Head was one of Doncaster city centre’s most popular drinking haunts, with scores of revellers packing into the long, thin and dark pub on Friday and Saturday nights as well as throughout the week.

Following its closure, the pub later became a bookmaker, but the name still exists on the top of the building, along with horse head sculptures.

