Huge water main burst impacts dozens of homes and businesses across Doncaster
Yorkshire Water engineers have been dealing with the burst in Sutton Road, Kirk Sandall with reports of a number of homes in the village as well as nearby Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun impacted by low water pressure or no water at all.
A spokesperson said: "We're aware of the issue and would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.
“We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.
"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.
"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.
"Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible.”
