Huge water main burst impacts dozens of homes and businesses across Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Scores of homes and businesses in Doncaster have been impacted by a huge water main burst.

Yorkshire Water engineers have been dealing with the burst in Sutton Road, Kirk Sandall with reports of a number of homes in the village as well as nearby Edenthorpe and Barnby Dun impacted by low water pressure or no water at all.

A spokesperson said: "We're aware of the issue and would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We're really sorry but customers may have low pressure or no water because of a burst water main.

Yorkshire Water engineers have been at the scene in Kirk Sandall.

"We're working hard to get your water supply back to normal as soon as possible.

"Once it's fixed, your water may be cloudy or discoloured - you can clear this by running your tap for a few minutes.

"Thank you for bearing with us whilst we work to restore supplies as soon as possible.”

Customers are urged to keep in touch with Yorkshire Water for updates via the company’s HERE