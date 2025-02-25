A huge water main burst has closed a major road in the heart of Doncaster city centre this evening.

Church Way is closed until further notice with a diversion in place.

In an update, Doncaster Central MP Sally Jameson said: “Yorkshire Water are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and advise that local residents bear this disruption in mind when travelling this evening.

"I will provide further updates when they are available.”

More details are available at the Yorkshire Water website.