Huge tailbacks following serious road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster

Motorists are being urged to avoid the A1(M) near Doncaster as there are huge tailbacks following a serious road traffic collision.

Both lanes are closed between junctions 36 and 35 southbound after the incident, causing severe disruption, and normal conditions are not expected to resume until 8pm this evening.

We have approached the police and National Highways for more information and we will bring you details when we can. In the meantime if you can find an alternative route then please do so.