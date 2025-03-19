Huge police presence at scene of emergency incident in Doncaster tonight

Dozens of police officers have been reported at the scene of a serious emergency incident in Doncaster tonight.

Eyewitnesses have reported “at least 30” officers at the scene in Roberts Road, Balby.

Photos from the scene show several police officers and patrol cars surrounding a vehicle near the road’s junction with the A630 Balby Road near to Balby Flyover, with AA Traffic reporting delays in the area.

We have asked both South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service for further details regarding tonight’s incident.