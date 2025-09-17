Huge fire engulfs Doncaster recycling plant for second time in three years
About 150 tonnes of waste is involved in the fire at Morris Metals, it is understood.
Firefighters from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the plant in Balby Carr Bank, just after 6am and are working with staff to tackle the blaze.
People living nearby have been asked to avoid the area and keep their doors and windows closed due to "a large smoke plume".
No injuries were reported and an investigation into the cause of the fire will take place once it is extinguished, the fire service said.
A spokesperson confirmed three main jets were currently in use, with crews expected to remain at the scene throughout the morning.
In February 2022, a huge blaze ripped through the plant, causing extensive damage.