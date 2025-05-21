Huge fire breaks out near to Doncaster store and major road this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 21st May 2025, 17:13 BST
A huge fire has broken out near to shops and a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported a huge plume of smoke near to The Range in York Road.

It is not clear at this stage exactly where the fire is but eyewitnesses have reported smoke drifting across the nearby A638 as well as nearby retail parks and shops.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police for further details of the incident.

Related topics:DoncasterThe RangeSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue ServiceSouth Yorkshire Police
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice