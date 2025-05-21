Huge fire breaks out near to Doncaster store and major road this afternoon

A huge fire has broken out near to shops and a major Doncaster road this afternoon.

Eyewitnesses have reported a huge plume of smoke near to The Range in York Road.

It is not clear at this stage exactly where the fire is but eyewitnesses have reported smoke drifting across the nearby A638 as well as nearby retail parks and shops.

We have contacted both South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and South Yorkshire Police for further details of the incident.