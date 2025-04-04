Hotel bosses offer "thoughts and prayers" after Doncaster woman's death in Jamaica
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Officers on the Caribbean island were called to the Hotel Riu Ocho Rios on Tuesday, local media in the country have reported.
The victim was earlier named by Jamaican media as Rosa McKean, but the Free Press understands the name of the 66-year-old victim is actually Rosaleen McKone.
Jorge Satorre, communications area manager for Europe at RIU Hotels and Resorts said: “On April 1, Miss Rosaleen McKone's partner found her lying on the floor unresponsive when he woke up.
“This sad event was immediately reported to the hotel and the relevant authorities.
“As an open investigation is currently being carried out by the authorities, we are unable to share any further details at this time. We are collaborating with them and are at their disposal.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the deceased and her family.”
Tributes have been paid to the woman following her death at the luxury five-star hotel.
Jamaican daily newspaper The Gleaner said: “The St Ann police have launched an investigation into the death of a British woman who was found unresponsive in her room at the Riu Hotel.
It added that at about 8.10am on Tuesday morning, the woman was found unresponsive in her hotel room and was taken to St Ann's Bay Regional Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
People on the island have been paying tribute.
One said: “May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to her family and friends.”
Another posted: “Hope she really enjoyed her last few days alive. RIP”
And another wrote: “Condolences to her family and hope they get closure.”
“This is so sad, condolences to her family and friends,” shared another.
And another added: “Let's hope she died happy and was enjoying Jamaica. Best way to go is feeling good about the life you have lived and are living.”
The five star luxury hotel, operated by global chain Riu, has more than 900 rooms and is one of the island’s biggest, situated on its north coast, drawing in holidaymakers from all over the globe.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.