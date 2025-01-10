Horror as ponies found starved to death in Doncaster field

By Darren Burke
Published 10th Jan 2025, 09:00 GMT
Horrified residents of a small Doncaster village have called for a cruelty investigation to be launched after the bodies of a group of ponies were found at the side of a road after reportedly starving to death.

The matted and frozen bodies of the animals were discovered near to Kirkhouse Green between FIshlake and Moss.

One resident said: “The horses have been starved to death – the RSPCA have been contacted but no response.

"It is a terrible sight. They are at Kirkhouse Green, just at the other side of the canal on the way to Fishlake.

The ponies were found dead in a field in Doncaster.The ponies were found dead in a field in Doncaster.
“We just want someone’s attention to help us stop the rest starving.”

The animals were discovered in a field on the corner of Westfield Road.

The RSPCA says it has been made aware and is in consultation with an equine charity which is sending out an inspector to assess the situation.

It comes just days after a pony was found dead wrapped in bin bags in Doncaster.

