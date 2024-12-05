Homes and businesses in Doncaster hit by early morning power cuts

Homes and businesses in Doncaster have been hit by power cuts this morning.

Residents in the Kirk Sandall area have reported cuts to their electricity supply, with businesses on Kirk Sandall Industrial Estate also reporting power cuts.

According to Northern Powergrid, the incident is impacting homes in the Pilkington Road and Nunnington Way areas of the village.

A spokesperson for NP said: “We are aware of an unplanned power cut in DN3.”

Customers can keep up to date via the Northern Powergrid website HERE