Helicopter crashes in field as huge emergency operation launched in Doncaster

A huge emergency operation is under way in Doncaster this morning after a helicopter crashed in a field.

Emergency services are currently at the scene in Bentley, with dozens of police, paramedics and fire crews reported to be in attendance.

Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of a black helicopter split in half and resting in a field near to Ings Road.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today (Thursday 30 October), we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.

A helicopter has crashed near Ings Road in Bentley this morning. (Photo: Lee Needham).

“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.

“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.

"Further updates will be provided when they are available.”