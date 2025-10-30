Helicopter crashes in field as huge emergency operation launched in Doncaster
Emergency services are currently at the scene in Bentley, with dozens of police, paramedics and fire crews reported to be in attendance.
Eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene with unconfirmed reports of a black helicopter split in half and resting in a field near to Ings Road.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “At 10.14am today (Thursday 30 October), we were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, where it is reported that a helicopter crashed in a field.
“Officers and emergency services colleagues are in attendance at the scene.
“Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.
"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible.
"Further updates will be provided when they are available.”
We have asked Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for details.