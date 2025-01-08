Heavy police presence reported on Doncaster city centre estate this lunchtime

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have flocked to a Doncaster city centre estate this lunchtime, concerned onlookers have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numerous police vehicles, along with police dogs, have been sighted on St James’ Street in the Balby Bridge flats estate, eyewitnesses have reported.

The area is home to a number of high rise blocks of flats overlooking the area near to Doncaster railway station, the Civic Quarter car park off Trafford Way.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of this morning’s incident.