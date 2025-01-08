Heavy police presence reported on Doncaster city centre estate this lunchtime

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jan 2025, 12:06 GMT
Police have flocked to a Doncaster city centre estate this lunchtime, concerned onlookers have said.

Numerous police vehicles, along with police dogs, have been sighted on St James’ Street in the Balby Bridge flats estate, eyewitnesses have reported.

The area is home to a number of high rise blocks of flats overlooking the area near to Doncaster railway station, the Civic Quarter car park off Trafford Way.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police for further details of this morning’s incident.

Related topics:DoncasterSouth Yorkshire PoliceTrafford Way

