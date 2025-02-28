Harvey Smith: Balloon release and bus stop tribute atfer Doncaster teen's death

Grieving family and friends of a Doncaster teenager who died after a motorbike crash will release balloons in his memory tonight – with flowers also piling up at a bus stop to remember him.

15-year-old Harvey Smith died in hospital yesterday following the crash in Broadway in Dunscroft on Wednesday afternoon after a collision between a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike.

Friends and family will gather in Stainforth from 6pm tonight to release balloons over the welfare grounds, while a bus stop near to the scene of the tragedy has become a shrine with dozens of bouquets of flowers and cards left in his memory.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the fatal smash which also left a 14-year-old with potentially life changing injuries and another two people in hospital.

Tributes have been pouring in from family and friends following the tragedy.

Cousin Keeley Smith shared: “My heart’s been ripped out. Why is life so cruel – my poor Harvey Smith.

"You was too good for anybody and anything on this Earth - heart of pure gold.

"I’ll make sure my children never forget you. Your memory will live on forever. Until we meet again you little terror, gonna miss you bad my Harvey.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We are appealing for witnesses, footage and those with information to come forward and assist us with our investigation into a fatal collision in Doncaster.

“On Wednesday 26 February at 4.13pm, we were called to reports of a collision on Broadway, in Dunscroft, Doncaster.

“It is reported that a black Skoda Karoq, a grey Daelim LV 125 motorbike and a grey Royal Enfield Classic 350 motorbike were involved in the collision.

“Four people on the motorbikes were injured during the collision.

“A 15-year-old boy was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He sadly died on Thursday (27 February) and his family is being supported by specialist officers.

“A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. He remains in hospital.

“The other two motorbike occupants sustained minor injuries.

“We are now asking for any witnesses to the collision or any motorists in the area around the time of the incident with dashcam or CCTV footage to come forward.

You can report information to police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 663 of 26 February 2025.

You can access the online portal here: https://orlo.uk/Snl3A

Dashcam and CCTV footage can be submitted to here: https://orlo.uk/XQ5Pm

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.