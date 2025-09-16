Gunman "shooting squirrels" forced Doncaster primary school into lockdown

A man armed with an air rifle shooting squirrels in a Doncaster park forced a city school into lockdown.

Police were called to Windmill Balk Lane in Adwick this morning, with Adwick Park Primary School temporarily closing as a result of the incident.

Parents were told that the school had been shutdown as a precaution.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “At 8:26am this morning (Tuesday 16 September), we were called to reports of a man using an air riffle to shoot wildlife in Adwick Park in Doncaster.

"It is further reported that he was shooting squirrels.

“Officers attended but the man had left the area. Enquiries are currently ongoing.”

In a message sent to parents and seen by the Free Press, a school spokesperson said: “We've have been notified of an incident this morning in the vicinity of the school.

"All children are currently safe and inside the building.

"The police have been notified.

"We will not be allowing any children outside of the building until we have been informed by the police that the local area is safe.

"This is a precautionary measure and we will update parents once we have heard back from the police.

"If your child is currently not at school, please do not bring them into school at this time.

"Please do not contact the school at this time regarding this matter so we can keep the phone lines free and please do not come to the school site.

"We will contact parents as soon as we have anymore information.”