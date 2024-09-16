Marr Lodge has been badly damaged by fire.Marr Lodge has been badly damaged by fire.
Gallery: Dramatic photos show devastation as huge fire wrecks Doncaster pub

By Darren Burke
Published 16th Sep 2024, 11:07 GMT
This is the dramatic scene of devastation at a popular Doncaster pub this morning after a huge fire tore through the building.

Marr Lodge has been wrecked after flames broke out at the pub shortly before 1am this morning.

Fire crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames at its height, with staff escaping from the premises.

A probe into the blaze is now under way.

These photos, released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, show the extent of damage to the pub on the A635 Barnsley Road.

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the blaze.

1. Marr Lodge fire

Crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the blaze. Photo: National World

Flames raged at the pub throughout the night.

2. Marr Lodge fire

Flames raged at the pub throughout the night. Photo: National World

Aerial platforms were deployed to tackle the fire.

3. Marr Lodge fire

Aerial platforms were deployed to tackle the fire. Photo: National World

The interior of the pub has been left a charred shell.

4. Marr Lodge fire

The interior of the pub has been left a charred shell. Photo: National World

