Gallery: Dramatic photos show devastation as huge fire wrecks Doncaster pub

Marr Lodge has been wrecked after flames broke out at the pub shortly before 1am this morning.

Fire crews from across South Yorkshire tackled the flames at its height, with staff escaping from the premises.

A probe into the blaze is now under way.

These photos, released by South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, show the extent of damage to the pub on the A635 Barnsley Road.

