Furniture blaze behind fire at iconic former Doncaster pub

Blazing furniture was behind a fire which saw emergency services called out to an iconic former Doncaster city centre pub and club.

Wood Street in the city centre was sealed off last night with fire crews at the former Diamond Live Lounge, which closed in 2021.

In its heyday, the pub, still fondly rememebered by many in a previous guise of Camelots, attracted drinkers from across England for its party nights.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:43pm to Wood Street, Doncaster.

Drone footage captured fire crews at the former Diamond Live Lounge in Wood Street. (Photo/video: Chris Brown).

"Two fire crews from Doncaster station attended the incident. The deliberate fire involved furniture inside a disused nightclub.

“The crews left the scene at 8:09pm.”

The venue closed its doors in January 2021, after it was declared insolvent.

Then owner Dominic Gibbs, who also runs Doncaster martial arts firm Caged Steel, refused to answer questions about his business dealings after a string of angry wedding couples who had hired the venue for their big day claimed they had been left out of pocket by up to £2,000 after the venue went bust.

He faced a number of allegations from furious brides as well as workers and contractors after it was revealed a previous incarnation of the firm had debts of £117,000.

In September 2021, Doncaster Licensing announced that a licence had been granted to a firm known as Campbell Bars Limited.

However, the spot has remained vacant and boarded up.

Formerly the Trinity Presbyterian chapel, the building dates from 1891 and became Camelots in 1982.

It later traded as Eden, Trilogy, Trinity and Reload before becoming Diamond Live Lounge.