Four people arrested after mass disturbance in Doncaster village

Four people have been arrested after police were called to a large scale disturbance in a Doncaster village.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers descended on Edlington earlier this week after trouble broke out.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.34pm on Tuesday (29 July) following reports of a large disturbance in Edlington Lane, Doncaster.

“Officers were deployed to the scene and dispersed the group, with four people arrested on suspicion of public order offences.”

Any witnesses can contact police on 101.