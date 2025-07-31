Four people arrested after mass disturbance in Doncaster village
Four people have been arrested after police were called to a large scale disturbance in a Doncaster village.
Officers descended on Edlington earlier this week after trouble broke out.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at 5.34pm on Tuesday (29 July) following reports of a large disturbance in Edlington Lane, Doncaster.
“Officers were deployed to the scene and dispersed the group, with four people arrested on suspicion of public order offences.”
Any witnesses can contact police on 101.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.