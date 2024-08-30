Four injured after multiple vehicle collision on the M18 at Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 30th Aug 2024, 10:42 BST
At 7.10am today (Friday 30 August), police were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the M18 northbound after junction 3.

It is reported that a Mercedes pickup, a white Mercedes X250, a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a white Ford Transit were involved in a collision.

Emergency services attended the scene and it is reported that the drivers of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries.

The M18 northbound was closed between junction 3 and 4.”

The motorway has now reopened.

