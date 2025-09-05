Four in hospital after serious crash closes major Doncaster road
Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to Red House Interchange near Woodlands early yesterday morning following the collision at the intersection of the A638 Wakefield Road and the A1(M).
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.09am on Thursday morning (4 September) to reports of a collision at the Red House Interchange (A638/A1(M)), Doncaster.
"Four ambulances, a specialist paramedic (critical care) and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.
"Three patients were conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary and one was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”
All patients were conveyed by road, but clinicians from the air ambulance accompanied the patient taken to Northern General Hospital.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the occupants of the vehicles received minor injuries, not thought to be life-changing or altering.