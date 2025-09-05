Four in hospital after serious crash closes major Doncaster road

Four people were taken to hospital following a serious crash which closed a major Doncaster road, with the air ambulance landing at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police, paramedics and fire crews were all called to Red House Interchange near Woodlands early yesterday morning following the collision at the intersection of the A638 Wakefield Road and the A1(M).

A spokesperson for Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We received an emergency call at 9.09am on Thursday morning (4 September) to reports of a collision at the Red House Interchange (A638/A1(M)), Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Four ambulances, a specialist paramedic (critical care) and an air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

Four people were injured in the crash at Red House Interchange. Photo: Faisal Shehzad

"Three patients were conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary and one was taken to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”

All patients were conveyed by road, but clinicians from the air ambulance accompanied the patient taken to Northern General Hospital.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the occupants of the vehicles received minor injuries, not thought to be life-changing or altering.