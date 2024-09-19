Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There were four arson attacks involving a shed, wheelie bin and rubbish overnight in Doncaster.

Edlington firefighters were called out to a deliberate bin fire at 7.20pm on Edlington Lane, Warmsworth. The crew left the scene at 7.35pm.

Maltby firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.30pm on Green Balk, Clifton. The crew left the scene at 12.25am.

Firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate wheelie bin fire at 2.10am on Ashburton Close, Adwick Le Street. The crew came away at 2.25am.

A shed was deliberately set on fire at 2.25am on Whinfell Close, Adwick Le Street. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 3.05am.