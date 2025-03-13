Floral tributes left at scene after tragedy of Doncaster man's death
Grieving family and friends have been laying flowers outside a block of flats in Amersall Road, Scawthorpe where a 31-year-old man was found last night.
Despite the efforts of police and paramedics called to the scene, the unnamed man died later in hospital.
Police have spent the day at the premises with an investigation now under way into the man’s death.
Last night, ambulances, police cars and the air ambulance were all called to the block of flats at the junction with Pipering Lane East.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “An investigation is under way following the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive on Amersall Road in the Scawthorpe area of Doncaster yesterday (12 March) around 9.22pm.
“The man was taken to hospital where he sadly died.
"His family have been informed and a scene is currently in place while officers carry out further enquiries.”
Residents reported heavy police activity late last night, with numerous emergency services at the scene, with police officers remaining in place throughout the day.
One nearby resident also reported a number of crime scene investigation team officers combing the area around the flats and entering the building.
A shrine of flowers has begun building up outside the rear entrance to the block in Pipering Lane East.
Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting incident number 928 of 12 March 2025.