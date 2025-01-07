Flood warnings remain in place along River Don in Doncaster as snow melts

By Darren Burke
Published 7th Jan 2025, 09:20 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Several flood warnings remain in place along the River Don in Doncaster this morning as melting snow continues to keep water levels high.

Three “flooding is expected” warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency on the river at Fishlake, Stainforth and South Bramwith.

An EA spokesperson said: “River levels have risen on the River Don due to due to persistent rainfall and melting of snowfall throughout yesterday and today.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Areas most at risk include South Bramwith including Bramwith Lane, Hall Lane and Low Lane.”

Flood warnings remain in place along the River Don.Flood warnings remain in place along the River Don.
Flood warnings remain in place along the River Don.

Levels were expected to peak at Fishlake between midnight and 6am.

"No further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days which should allow river levels to gradually fall.

"Please put your flood plan into action and take care when near washlands and low-lying land.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not drive through floodwater.

Meanwhile, a separate flood warning is also in place for the River Ryton at Scrooby.

A spokesperson said: “River levels remain high but are beginning to fall at the Blyth river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Flooding continues. Areas most at risk are Scrooby, including Serlby.

“No further rainfall is forecast. We are closely monitoring the situation.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded.”

Flood alerts also remain on the Lower and Middle River Don catchments, River Dearne and River Idle.

You can keep up to date with flood warnings and alerts at the Environment Agency website HERE

Related topics:DoncasterEnvironment Agency

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice