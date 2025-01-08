Flood warnings remain in place along River Don in Doncaster
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fishlake, Stainforth and South Bramwith are all still on alert with Sykehouse also issued a separate Environment Agency warning due to flooding on the River Went.
An EA spokesperson said: “River levels remain high, but continue to gradually fall at Kirk Bramwith.
"No further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days which will see river levels continue falling.
“Areas most at risk include Stainforth including the area bounded by River Don, Doncaster Road, East Lane, Emerson Avenue, Field Road, Oldfield Crescent, the railway line and the M18 motorway., South Bramwith including Bramwith Lane, Hall Lane and Low Lane.
“Jubilee Bridge remains closed this morning. It is likely to be re-opened later on Wednesday morning, once inspected by Doncaster Council.
“Please put your flood plan into action and take care when near washlands and low-lying land.
“Avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses, and do not drive through floodwater. This message will be updated by 13:15 on Wednesday 8 January 2025, or as the situation changes.
The flood warning area for Fishlake includes Trundle Lane, Far Bank Lane, East Field Road, Dirty Lane, Main Street, Church Lane, Grove Road, Pinfold Lane, Sour Lane and Wood Lane.
In South Bramwith, areas most at risk include South Bramwith including Bramwith Lane, Hall Lane and Low Lane.
A fresh warning has been issued for the River Went at Topham Ferry, Syekhouse.
A spokesperson said: River levels have continued to slowly rise overnight in the Topham and Sykehouse area, and remain high. Levels are expected to peak this morning, Wednesday 8 January 2025.
“Flooding is forecast to affect locations near the River Went, with low lying land and roads expected to be most affected, particularly around Sykehouse including Chapel Lane from Topham Ferry House to Sunny Manse.
“No further significant rainfall is expected overnight and it is forecast to be mainly dry and cold for the next few days.
“Start acting on your flood plan if you have one. Activate any property flood protection products you may have. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses. Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”
“We are closely monitoring the situation.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.