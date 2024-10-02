Flood alert remains in place on River Don in Doncaster but water levels dropping

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert remains in place in the River Don after days of heavy rainfall – but water levels are dropping, Environment Agency chiefs have said.

A flood alert, meaning flooding is possible, was issued on Monday after torrential rain across the region.

The alert is still in place today and an Environment Agency spokesperson said: “River levels remain high following Monday's heavy and persistent rainfall.

“River levels are beginning to fall across the catchment and are anticipated to fall throughout today, Wednesday 2 October.

“Levels remain high in the Norwood area but are anticipated to decrease throughout the day.

“Jubilee Bridge remains closed. The City of Doncaster Council are monitoring any road closures that may be necessary due to flooding.

“No further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days and we are continuing to closely monitor the situation.

“Surface water is likely to affect low spots on roads; take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.

“Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers.

"Continue to take care on waterside roads and footpaths and don't put yourself in unnecessary danger. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

“This message will be updated by 9 pm on Wednesday 2nd October 2024, or as the situation changes.”

The flood alert covers the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

Flood alerts are also in place locally on the River Rother and the River Idle and River Trent in North Nottinghamshire.