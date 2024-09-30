Flood alert issued for River Don in Doncaster tonight after torrential rain

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A flood alert has been issued on the River Don in Doncaster tonight following torrential rain.

The Environment Agency has issued the "flooding is possible – be prepared” warning for large parts of the River Don following hours of heavy rain across Doncaster throughout today.

It comes after a yellow Met Office warning for heavy rain has seen a number of flash flood on some of the city’s major roads throughout the day.

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Rising river levels throughout the evening, as a result of persistent rainfall, may lead to flooding.

"Levels are expected to rise throughout the night and into the afternoon of tomorrow, Tuesday.

Impacts are expected in the Kirk Bramwith Area, including Fordstead Road, at around 3am tomorrow, October 1.

“Flooding of roads and low lying land is possible. Surface water flooding may be possible.

“Weather conditions are expected to improve late afternoon tomorrow and no further significant rainfall is expected over the coming days. We are closely monitoring the situation and monitoring rainfall and river levels.

“Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water. Areas most at risk are low lying land and roads near rivers. Avoid using low lying footpaths and any bridges near local watercourses.

“This message will be updated by 9am on October 1, or as the situation changes.”

The flood alert area covers the River Don from Hexthorpe to Stainforth, including Swaith Dike and North Swaith Dike in Bentley.

You can find further details at the website HERE