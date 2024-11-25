First suspends Doncaster bus service over fears for driver safety

Bus operator First has suspended one of its services in Doncaster over fears for driver safety.

Bosses at First announced that the Intake route was being diverted following a number of incidents of vehicles reportedly being attacked in the area.

One local resident said that teens had been throwing items at vehicles in recent days.

A spokesperson said: “Our Doncaster Intake services will be terminating early for driver safety.

"From this time we will not be serving the terminus in Intake, Doncaster.

“Please keep a check on our website and X page (Twitter) for the most up to date info.

“And thank you for your patience and understanding.”

The 365 and 366 services originate at Doncaster’s Frenchgate Interchange, travelling along Thorne Road, Town Moor Avenue and into Intake.

Service 366 will divert each night from 8pm, operating along Sandringham Road, Evelyn Avenue and Shaftesbury Avenue and terminating at the Shaftesbury Avenue junction with Leicester Avenue.