First photo from scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster

This is the scene in a Doncaster road this morning with numerous emergency services currently at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eyewitnesses have reported dozens of police and paramedics flooding into Ings Road in Bentley in the last half an hour.

The road has been cordoned off – and eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene.