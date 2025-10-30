First photo from scene of serious emergency incident in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:07 GMT
This is the scene in a Doncaster road this morning with numerous emergency services currently at the scene.

Eyewitnesses have reported dozens of police and paramedics flooding into Ings Road in Bentley in the last half an hour.

The road has been cordoned off – and eyewitnesses have reported at least 30 emergency vehicles at the scene.

We have asked South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for more details of this morning’s incident.

