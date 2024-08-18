Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bus operator First has teamed up with Doncaster Rovers to sponsor one of the club’s stadium stands.

The firm has been announced as the new East Stand sponsors at the team’s Eco-Power Stadium.

Ian Smith, commercial director for First Bus, said he is excited to see the partnership grow, stating: “We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of the East Stand at Doncaster Rovers.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have served Doncaster for a number of years and given our depot is only a five minute journey from the stadium, it made sense to be a part of this fantastic club, so when the opportunity arose, we jumped at it.”

First Bus has linked up with Doncaster Rovers.

“At First Bus, our goal is to inspire more people to use and love the bus. Over the coming weeks we’ll be working closely with Doncaster Rovers to understand fan travel needs on a matchday and where we can support.”

Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster said, “First Bus have recently elevated their long-standing club sponsorship, to become 100Club Platinum partners and First Bus East Stand Sponsor.

“An increased partnership with such a high profile and community focused brand is something we are extremely proud of here at Club Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Knowing that a multi-national transport group wishes to sponsor and support the club has definitely been one of the highlights of the past few weeks and I very much look forward to working with the First Bus team to create something special, both for the business, our supporters and the community.”

Gaynor went on to state “Our media team, First Bus and myself are already planning some exciting and heart-warming initiatives, one of which we will be announcing shortly and I am confident that we are wholly aligned when it comes to fulfilling this partnership and east stand sponsorship, over the coming years.”

Find out more about First Bus Doncaster services here - firstbus.co.uk/south-yorkshire

Find out more about Doncaster Rovers FC or view upcoming matches here - doncasterroversfc.co.uk

Rovers have enjoyed a sparkling start to the new League Two season, picking up two wins and bagging six goals in their opening two matches.