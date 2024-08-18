First Bus announces stand sponsorship deal with Doncaster Rovers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The firm has been announced as the new East Stand sponsors at the team’s Eco-Power Stadium.
Ian Smith, commercial director for First Bus, said he is excited to see the partnership grow, stating: “We are thrilled to announce our sponsorship of the East Stand at Doncaster Rovers.”
“We have served Doncaster for a number of years and given our depot is only a five minute journey from the stadium, it made sense to be a part of this fantastic club, so when the opportunity arose, we jumped at it.”
“At First Bus, our goal is to inspire more people to use and love the bus. Over the coming weeks we’ll be working closely with Doncaster Rovers to understand fan travel needs on a matchday and where we can support.”
Gaynor Waddington, Head of Partnerships at Club Doncaster said, “First Bus have recently elevated their long-standing club sponsorship, to become 100Club Platinum partners and First Bus East Stand Sponsor.
“An increased partnership with such a high profile and community focused brand is something we are extremely proud of here at Club Doncaster.
"Knowing that a multi-national transport group wishes to sponsor and support the club has definitely been one of the highlights of the past few weeks and I very much look forward to working with the First Bus team to create something special, both for the business, our supporters and the community.”
Gaynor went on to state “Our media team, First Bus and myself are already planning some exciting and heart-warming initiatives, one of which we will be announcing shortly and I am confident that we are wholly aligned when it comes to fulfilling this partnership and east stand sponsorship, over the coming years.”
Find out more about First Bus Doncaster services here - firstbus.co.uk/south-yorkshire
Find out more about Doncaster Rovers FC or view upcoming matches here - doncasterroversfc.co.uk
Rovers have enjoyed a sparkling start to the new League Two season, picking up two wins and bagging six goals in their opening two matches.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.