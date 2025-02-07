Firefighters dealt with vehicles, rubbish and wheelie bin blazes in Doncaster
Last night (Thursday) aA wheelie bin was deliberately set on fire at 10pm on Amersall Road, Scawthorpe. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 10.35pm.
Rotherham firefighters attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 11.35pm on Hawthorn Grove, Conisbrough. The crew came away at midnight.
On Wednesday night Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 9.35pm on East Avenue, Woodlands. The fire crew left the scene at 9.50pm.
Yesterday morning, several vehicles were accidentally on fire in a yard at 1.30am on Wharf Road, Wheatley. Firefighters from Doncaster station attended the incident. They left at 2.50am.