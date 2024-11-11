Firefighters called to cooker fire and an arson attack on a car in Doncaster
Firefighters were called to three incidents in Doncaster over the weekend including a cooker fire, an arson attack on a car and rubbish set alight.
On Friday, November 8, three fire crews from Dearne, Rotherham and Edlington stations attended an accidental fire at a premise on Cedar Avenue, Mexborough at 8pm. The fire involved a cooker. Crews left the scene at 8.55pm.
On Sunday, November 10, a car was deliberately set on fire at 2.10am on Poplar Road, Skellow. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident. They left at 2.55am.
The same day Thorne firefighters were called out to a deliberate rubbish fire at 8pm on Clay Bank Road, Thorne. The crew left the scene at 8.35pm.