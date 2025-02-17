Fire service plans for next three years approved by councillors.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The fire service’s plans for the next three years have been approved by councillors, after hundreds of people responded to a public consultation.

South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue had asked residents to have their say on its objectives for the next three years.

The service will remove inefficiency, boost performance and embed an inclusive workplace culture as it strives to become one of the country’s leading fire and rescue services.

A vehicle which is used to respond to small incidents like grass and bin fires will now move from Cudworth to Dearne fire station, after the plans were approved by members of the service’s governing Fire Authority today (17 February)

The proposals were set out in the service’s draft Community Risk Management Plan 2025-2028. Every fire service publishes plans like these to tell local people the steps they will take to make them safer and address risks in their local area.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Simon Dunker, said: “Thank you to everyone who read and gave us feedback on our plans for the next three years. Responding to emergencies efficiently and effectively remains our number one priority as a fire and rescue service.

"But we also deliver other important work to make local people safer and our Community Risk Management Plan is a way we demonstrate how we combine all our resources to address risks in South Yorkshire.”

Nearly 300 people responded to a consultation on the service’s draft plans, which will now be implemented from 1 April this year.