Fire engines rushed to scene of incidents involving a garage and kitchen in Doncaster
Fire engines were rushed to the scene of two incidents involving a garage and kitchen in Doncaster on Saturday, September 13.
Three crews attended a fire in a garage on Church Road in Edlington after a call was received at 5.46am.
Two hose reels were used to extinguish the blaze and the incident had been dealt with by 8.03am.
Also on Saturday, three fire engines attended a fire on Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane in Doncaster after a call was received at 12.40pm.
It is thought the fire was caused by a scooter battery which spread to nearby cupboards and a cooker in the kitchen.
The fire was out on arrival but crews replaced smoke alarms within the property. Crews came away at 1.07pm.