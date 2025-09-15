Fire engines rushed to scene of incidents involving a garage and kitchen in Doncaster.

Fire engines were rushed to the scene of two incidents involving a garage and kitchen in Doncaster on Saturday, September 13.

Three crews attended a fire in a garage on Church Road in Edlington after a call was received at 5.46am.

Two hose reels were used to extinguish the blaze and the incident had been dealt with by 8.03am.

Also on Saturday, three fire engines attended a fire on Wilberforce Road, Clay Lane in Doncaster after a call was received at 12.40pm.

It is thought the fire was caused by a scooter battery which spread to nearby cupboards and a cooker in the kitchen.

The fire was out on arrival but crews replaced smoke alarms within the property. Crews came away at 1.07pm.