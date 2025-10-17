Fire crews tackle huge overnight blaze in Doncaster

Fire crews have spent the night tackling a large overnight blaze in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on farmland on the outskirts of the city last night.

A SYFR spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines tackling a blaze involving a large amount of hay in Marr, Doncaster.

“Please avoid the area whilst our crews tackle the incident and if you live nearby, keep your doors and windows closed.”

We have asked SYFR for further details.