Fire crews tackle huge overnight blaze in Doncaster
Fire crews have spent the night tackling a large overnight blaze in Doncaster.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the incident on farmland on the outskirts of the city last night.
A SYFR spokesperson said: “We currently have two fire engines tackling a blaze involving a large amount of hay in Marr, Doncaster.
“Please avoid the area whilst our crews tackle the incident and if you live nearby, keep your doors and windows closed.”
We have asked SYFR for further details.