Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Doncaster farm this afternoon

By Darren Burke
Published 15th May 2025, 18:45 BST
Fire crews have spent the afternoon battling a huge blaze at a farm in Doncaster this afternoon.

Five fire engines have been in attendance at a fire involving farm buildings and vehicles just off Stainforth Moor Road, Hatfield in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if you can as there is a lot of smoke in the area and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

We have asked SYFR for more details.

