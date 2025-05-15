Fire crews tackle huge blaze at Doncaster farm this afternoon

Fire crews have spent the afternoon battling a huge blaze at a farm in Doncaster this afternoon.

Five fire engines have been in attendance at a fire involving farm buildings and vehicles just off Stainforth Moor Road, Hatfield in Doncaster.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “Please avoid the area if you can as there is a lot of smoke in the area and keep windows and doors closed if you live nearby.”

We have asked SYFR for more details.