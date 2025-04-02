Fire crews tackle flames as bin lorry blaze closes Doncaster road
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called out to deal with the fire at the junction of Grange Avenue and Ash Hill Crescent in Hatfield after fire broke out inside the lorry earlier today.
City of Doncaster Council employees were forced to eject the rubbish from the truck onto the road so crews could put out the flames, with a huge mountain of waste piled up in the street shortly before lunch time today.
It is understood the fire could have been caused by discarded vaping equipment.
A spokesperson said: “Vapes, batteries, and other electrical items are flammable and can cause fires in collection vehicles and recycling and waste facilities when crushed.
“Residents are reminded to recycle these items safely at their local Household Waste Recycling Centre or at designated recycling points.”
