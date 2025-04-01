Fire crews tackle early morning car blaze in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fire crews sprang into action after an early morning car fire on a Doncaster road.

Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Lakeside area shortly before 7am this morning to tackle the flames.

A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:51am this morning to an accidental vehicle fire on Windermere Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster. Firefighters from

"Doncaster station attended the incident.

"They left the scene at 7:34am.”

No one was injured in the incident.