Fire crews tackle early morning car blaze in Doncaster
Fire crews sprang into action after an early morning car fire on a Doncaster road.
Officers from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Lakeside area shortly before 7am this morning to tackle the flames.
A South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were called at 6:51am this morning to an accidental vehicle fire on Windermere Drive, Lakeside, Doncaster. Firefighters from
"Doncaster station attended the incident.
"They left the scene at 7:34am.”
No one was injured in the incident.
